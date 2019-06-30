Sand Reef is located on the Corentyne just aback of Albion Village. The village, which has one tiny access road and three cross streets, sits adjacent to Guava Bush.

According to residents, the village has always been called Sand Reef and was established over 70 years ago. It is home to numerous teachers, estate workers, farmers, farmers and two doctors who are now stationed in Georgetown. Many hard-working women who live in the village shared their stories with me during my visit over the weekend.

What is noticeable about Sand Reef, is how well residents maintain their properties, including the planting of beautiful flowering plants. I visited the village just around 10 am and most residents had been up since 6 am, had completed their chores and were having their breakfast.

Bomattie Sirgobin, 73, said that when she moved into the village 21 years ago, it had a mud dam and no potable water. She said that as years passed by the village progressed tremendously, “We get road, light, water, phone, everything. It is a very quiet village nobody na fight, you a get lil quarrel sometime and that is it.”….