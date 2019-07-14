The World Beyond Georgetown

Region Back, Mahaica

A view of Region Back
A view of Region Back

As we headed along the De Hoop Branch Road, Mahaicony, the driver of the vehicle was pointing out the villages we passed. Before we had gotten too far, I heard him say, “This is Region Back”. Region Back? I silently questioned which region, noting that it was near the Mahaica Creek (Region Four) and cognizant that the vehicle was on a Mahaicony road (Region Five).

I was informed that Region Back is at the back of Region Four (Demerara/ Mahaica), but considered to be located in Region Five.

A hamlet, Region Back has an average population of 60. It can be accessed via the De Hoop Branch Road or the Mahaica Creek…..

