The Ringed Kingfisher (Megaceryle torquata) is found in southeastern-most Texas in the United States through Central America to South America. It has a straight bill that is longer than its head. A large crest appears to be between the base of the bill and neck. Some have a white collar located around the neck. The Ringed Kingfisher breeds near bodies of water and makes use of overhanging perches to watch for fish before plunging head-first into the water. Its diet is mainly fish as well as crustaceans.
Comments