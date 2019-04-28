Vryman’s Erven wins Berbice schools chess team title

Vryman’s Erven Secondary School captured the first prize in the team category of the 2019 Berbice Inter-Schools Chess Championship recently.

New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, a favourite to grasp the Championship, endorsed its credibility by taking the first to third prizes in the competitive individual categories.

Orealla Primary Top and Siparuta Primary claimed the second and third team category spaces. Both schools have been inspired to study and excel at chess by Nellisha Johnson, a former student of Orealla Primary, who represented Guyana at the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Georgia. ….