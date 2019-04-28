Chess with Errol

Vryman’s Erven wins Berbice schools chess team title

Murphy Bagot (left) a student of the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, placed first in the individual category of the 2019 Berbice Inter-School Chess Championship held at the St Aloysius Primary School. He receives his chess trophy from Georgia Howton, English teacher of the Orealla Primary Top School. The word ‘Top’ is used to describe the school because it carries a secondary science department. (Photo: Krishnanand Raghunandan) 

Vryman’s Erven Secondary School captured the first prize in the team category of the 2019 Berbice Inter-Schools Chess Championship recently.

New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School, a favourite to grasp the Championship, endorsed its credibility by taking the first to third prizes in the competitive individual categories.

Orealla Primary Top and Siparuta Primary claimed the second and third team category spaces. Both schools have been inspired to study and excel at chess by Nellisha Johnson, a former student of Orealla Primary, who represented Guyana at the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Georgia. ….

