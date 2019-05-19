Chess with Errol

Wendell Meusa should defend his title

National chess champion of Guyana Wendell Meusa, who has opted out of the upcoming championship

The 2019 final of the National Chess Championship is expected to begin on Saturday June 1, although an official announcement is yet to be made. Apparently, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is not ready to announce the start of this championship.

Seven persons have made it into the final playoff from the National Qualifier. The previous national champion enters the championship without the qualification process, simply because he is the national champion. When the numbers are tallied, there would be a rounded eight and the winner of the round robin event will be crowned national chess champion for 2019…..

Around the Web

More in Chess with Errol

Lack of inclusiveness not good for local chess

By

More effort needed to expand chess in Guyana

By

Vryman’s Erven wins Berbice schools chess team title

By

Comments

Trending