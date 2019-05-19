Wendell Meusa should defend his title

The 2019 final of the National Chess Championship is expected to begin on Saturday June 1, although an official announcement is yet to be made. Apparently, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is not ready to announce the start of this championship.

Seven persons have made it into the final playoff from the National Qualifier. The previous national champion enters the championship without the qualification process, simply because he is the national champion. When the numbers are tallied, there would be a rounded eight and the winner of the round robin event will be crowned national chess champion for 2019…..