Chess with Errol

Will the national championship see seven or eight players?

National chess champion Wendell Meusa (left). Will he play in the 2019 National Chess Championship?

The final of the 2019 Guyana National Chess Championship begins on Saturday, June 1, but there is no indication whether national chess champion Wendell Meusa will participate. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has not issued a statement on the matter. Perhaps it’s not ready to do so.

The seven persons qualified to play the round robin final are: Taffin Khan, Anthony Drayton, Saeed Ali, Loris Nathoo, Shiv Nandalall, Kriskal Persaud and Roberto Neto. One week from Saturday, the public is uncertain whether the final of the National Chess Championship would have seven players or would be increased to eight with the inclusion of the current national champion…..

