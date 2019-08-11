Government has defied the Constitution with brazen audacity

Apart from recognising its “interim” status, the Government acknowledges no other consequence of the no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on December 21, after its members challenged the Opposition PPP/C to “bring it on.” Attorney General Basil Williams said at a symposium at the Marriott Hotel, sponsored by AmCham during last week, that Guyana is not geared for a no-confidence motion. He also repeated at that event what he has said, in and out of court, that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has not fixed a date for elections, implying that such a date is at large and will be fixed when house-to-house registration is complete. The Attorney General plucked out of the context of Article 106 that the Government shall resign after the President takes the oath of office following the election and appeared to indicate that this applies to whenever “the election” is held. In fact, “the election” refers to “an election within three months” which shall be held after the Government’s defeat on a no-confidence motion. ….