How to combat the May/June cold and flu season

The May/June rains are here and with them come the common cold, the flu and flu-like symptoms.

With the arrival of cold and flu season, you may be tempted to turn to ‘immune-boosting’ supplements like Emergen-C to save you from a sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and the other energy-sapping side effects of the mid-year bug.

Unfortunately, most immune-boosting supplements are nothing more than a waste of money; little clinical efficacy has been shown for Vitamin C in the prevention of the common cold, save for extremely active individuals, for whom Vitamin C may offer more protection.

While cold-fighting supplements won’t do much to bolster your immune system, what you eat plays a large role in immune health. The foods and beverages you consume every day will have a much larger effect on your immune health than many immune supplements, which often offer little more than a placebo effect…..