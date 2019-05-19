Fitness and Health

How to combat the May/June cold and flu season

The May/June rains are here and with them come the common cold, the flu and flu-like symptoms.

With the arrival of cold and flu season, you may be tempted to turn to ‘immune-boosting’ supplements like Emergen-C to save you from a sore throat, runny nose, body aches, and the other energy-sapping side effects of the mid-year bug.

Unfortunately, most immune-boosting supplements are nothing more than a waste of money; little clinical efficacy has been shown for Vitamin C in the prevention of the common cold, save for extremely active individuals, for whom Vitamin C may offer more protection.

While cold-fighting supplements won’t do much to bolster your immune system, what you eat plays a large role in immune health. The foods and beverages you consume every day will have a much larger effect on your immune health than many immune supplements, which often offer little more than a placebo effect…..

Around the Web

More in Fitness and Health

The 411 on losing stubborn body fat

The 411 on losing stubborn body fat

By
Weight loss habits start at home

Weight loss habits start at home

By
Checking on your progress

Checking on your progress

By

Comments

Trending