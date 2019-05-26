Alcohol and carnival

First off, Happy Independence Day to all the readers.

The second annual Guyana Independence Carnival has taken the 592 by storm and some of the biggest alcoholic beverage companies in the region have partnered to sponsor the numerous events.

Scores of locals, overseas-based Guyanese and foreigners have witnessed the euphoria at various venues with an alcoholic beverage in hand. The occasional social drink is OK but it’s easy to drink a little too much a little too often.

So, how much is enough and how much is too much and can inhibit your fitness goals?

A study defined moderate drinking as no more than two drinks per day for men and one for women – yet many of us exceed that amount, often accidentally. This is thanks to portion distortion, which results from heavy-handed pours and oversized glasses, causing you to serve more than a standard drink. For the record, a standard drink is 1.5 oz hard alcohol (3 tbsp), 5 oz wine (⅓ cup), and 12 oz beer (1.5 c)…..