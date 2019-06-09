All about testosterone

The ‘bad boy’ hormone also known as ‘test’ representing male muscles and sex drive has been proven to profoundly influence health and disease as well as predict behaviour in both sexes.

Low testosterone in men

Over one-third of men over 45 have testosterone levels considered deficient. Some low ‘test’ level symptoms include:

Hair loss on face and body, loss of muscle mass, brittle bones, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, risk for some cancers, higher risk of death, hot flashes, irritability, inability to concentrate, depression, cardiovascular disease, breast growth, low sex drive, decrease in the size of testicles, low sperm count, infertility and impotence…..