Fat burning and fat burners

If you have been killing it in the gym with nutrition on point and still not losing fat, it might be time to welcome a thermogenic into your routine! Fat burners, also known as thermogenics, can help speed up fat loss. They are designed to work in several different ways so that you lose fat quicker and easier. They include:

● Increasing your metabolic rate

● Increasing your energy

● Improving your mood

● Reducing hunger

● Making fat cells more mobile and easier to burn for energy

Training for fat loss

Exercise is an essential part of your fitness journey when on the quest to lose fat. Exercising each day will assist in burning calories. When it comes to weight loss, it is simple. You have to be in a proportionate calorie deficit in order to lose weight.

Adding exercise consistently will assist in achieving calorie deficit each day, and, more importantly, over the week.

There are many types of exercises that you can use to burn fat, and providing you have the necessary calorie deficit, they can all help. Your fitness levels, and what style of training you enjoy, will dictate what form of exercise you should choose.

Fat loss training methods

1. Strength training

Strength training will preserve and even increase your existing muscle mass and metabolic rate. When you eat fewer calories than usual, your body tries to save energy by slowing your metabolism and shedding muscle. This would reduce fat burning. Lifting weights challenges your muscles to prevent or minimize your body from doing this. Workouts that involve supersets and circuits are also an effective way to burn more calories and sculpt your muscles.

Strength training has an abundance of benefits, particularly when you are focusing on losing body fat percentage. As long as you are using your time efficiently and progressing, the first benefit is that it will help you retain the muscle you have whilst eating in a calorie deficit. Strength training mostly has a greater level of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption compared to aerobic exercise. This means that post-workout, in the process of muscle building, it will take a lot of effort for the muscles to repair. This is a process that takes energy and burns calories. Your body can be working for 24-48 hours post-workout to do this process.

2. Cardio

Cardio is great for burning calories and, most of all, fat. When it comes to picking a form or cardio that burns the most calories, realistically the best style is the one that you can consistently integrate into your schedule. Slow-paced cardio will burn calories at a slower rate than interval training.

High Intensity Interval Training, of HIIT, is a more efficient use of your time. Not only does HIIT generally burn more calories per minute, it also increases your metabolic rate for hours after your workout is finished. Therefore, if you want to burn calories and fat faster, HIIT should be your main cardio choice.

If you are finding it difficult to get motivated and focussed on your workout, it might be worthwhile trying a pre-workout supplement to get you revved up for your next HIIT session.

Be sure to check back next week for part 2 of this topic.