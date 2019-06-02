Last Update: 558.05 Movement: 3.73%
Current Update: 537.22 YTD Movement: 4.34%
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) declined 3.73% during the fourth period of trading in May 2019. The stocks of six companies were traded, with 183,455 shares changing hands. There were no Climbers and three Tumblers. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) declined 14.74% on the sale of 2,300 shares. The stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) declined 1.32% on the sale of 142,948 shares. The stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) also declined 0.37% on the sale of 33,761 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Sterling Products Limited (SPL), the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) and the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 3,388 shares, 823 shares and 235 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 537.22.
Comments