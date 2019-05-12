Work on lawn and plants now

Now is the time to spike your lawn. The long-awaited rains are here! All the dry brown grass is slowly disappearing, and it is necessary to take care of your lawn.

To do this, you need a garden fork. Plunge it in about 5 inches deep and rotate so that the water can penetrate the lawn.

With heavy rainfall, water will accumulate on and around your lawn. Please make sure that you have proper drainage so that excess water can run off easily or you may have to cut a drain to let….