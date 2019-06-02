Crepe Myrtle commonly called Queen of Flowers comes from the Lagerstroemia family. This showy ornamental is grown as a shrub or a tree.

Crepe Myrtle originated in Australia, Asia and the Pacific and grows well in the tropics. Both the shrubs and the trees have adapted well in Guyana and the Caribbean.

You can find the shrubs in white, pink and purple in old time gardens. They are planted singularly or in rows to form a hedge…..