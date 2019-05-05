Kindness is contagious

We often get caught up in life’s hustle and bustle, so much so that we can forget how to be kind. Sometimes taking a little time to remember that kindness goes a far way and that it’s contagious is important.

We live in a society where we have poor customer service in shops and public institutions and where driving on the roads requires an exorbitant amount of patience. We have gotten to a place where we forget basic courtesy and manners. It’s usually easier to “suck ya teeth” and “get vex” than to smile and offer a word of kindness.

The truth is we don’t know how someone’s day might be going or what their problems are but showing a kind gesture lets them feel that not everything in life is problematic and that the world isn’t against them. Doing something kind not only makes you feel good inside but it’s also contagious as usually an act of kindness tends to inspire other acts of kindness…..