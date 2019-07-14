The much needed vacation

A few weeks ago we spoke about workplace burnout. This week, we will look at taking that much needed vacation. The “August holidays” have rolled around and the children are out of school. The plan might be to take some leave from work, so that you can spend some time with your family or, perhaps even some alone time. Whatever you decide to do, know that after all the hard work, the break that you are about to have is well-deserved.

Remember that you must have a work-life balance. If you kill yourself working tirelessly at the office, then you must equally compensate yourself with a much-deserved break. Taking time away from work does not necessarily mean you have to take a fancy vacation. The point of “leave” is that you leave work behind and find time to do things that you enjoy and forget about work until you have to return.

Let’s say you have saved up and decided to take that luxury vacation. The last days at work will likely find you daydreaming about and planning how much fun and excitement you will have. But before you daydream, remember to meet any deadlines that need to be met and leave your desk in an orderly manner so that when you come back a disaster isn’t awaiting you. The same rule applies if you plan on staying home and spending quality time with your family.

Here’s what you should do to maximise the pleasure of being on vacation:

• Forget about work! Now that you are on leave, it means that it’s your time to relax and recharge.

• Limit the time you spend on your cellphone: Many of us work from our phones and even though we might be away from work, it still lingers through our connection with our mobiles.

• Go easy on the caffeine: You don’t have to get out of bed at 6 am. Now is the time to sleep in and throw away the alarm clock (temporarily, of courseJ). Caffeine keeps us going and we want to be exactly the opposite while on vacation: relaxed and less hyperactive. So, wake up late and maybe even have a cocktail instead!

• Pamper yourself: Treat yourself to a new wardrobe or sexy swimwear if you plan to take an exotic vacation on the beach. Doing something nice for ourselves does wonders for self-esteem and self-confidence.

• Step out of your comfort zone: Now that you’re on vacation, why not try something that you’ve never tried before? Something fun, exciting and totally crazy? Too often we become caught up in the mundane that we forget how to live. Challenge yourself to do something that you’ve always wanted to do but maybe have never had the courage to… like skydiving, bungy-jumping or, quite simply dancing in the rain!

Remember, vacations are necessary at least twice a year. Enjoy them to the fullest so that when it’s time to get back to the grind, you will be totally renewed and refreshed!