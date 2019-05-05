Europe’s very different approach to the Caribbean and Latin America

In a more normal world, a communication produced by the European Commission (EC) setting out the main elements of Europe’s future policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) might only be of passing interest.

However, at a time when international relations are in flux, and Washington has claimed the right to impose the Monroe Doctrine in the Americas and is critical of the presence of China and others in the hemisphere, the European Union (EU) is about to offer a relationship that is very different in tone and substance.

In its recently published paper, “the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean: Joining Forces for a Common Future,” the EC sets out why and how Europe wishes to develop a partnership that is forward looking, innovative, and which it believes offers a long term approach that coincides with the values and aspirations of the LAC region…..