Making time to care

“Girl right now I so stressed and I not sure what to do,” she said to me, her facial expression exhibiting just how stressed she was.

Before she told me what the stressor was, I thought it had to do a domestic issue in her life but what she said later caught and held my attention.

“It is my friend. She in hospital and is like she not getting better. We know what really wrong with she but is like nobody could do nothing about it,” she continued.

“Is every day I running to the hospital and is like I and all getting sick but I can’t just give up on my friend, especially when I know is not really sick, she sick. I know it sound confusing but is like is she making she self sick. Well, not really, she…” she trailed off searching to find words to explain…..