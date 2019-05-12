Women's Chronicles

A mother fights for her daughter

“I don’t know what Mother’s Day would be like for me this year because it is hard to see my daughter actually like fighting for her life. Sometimes I feel so helpless, but I have to keep going for her because she needs me,” a mother said sorrowfully.

“And to be honest, it is like I losing faith in our justice system because look how long this thing happening. What am I as a mother to tell my daughter who was violated and now the system does not want her to have justice?”

It was a rhetorical question and I heard the helplessness in her voice, because so far, she had done everything by the letter. ….

Around the Web

More in Women's Chronicles

Making time to care

Making time to care

By
Why public places in Guyana are still dangerous for women

Why public places in Guyana are still dangerous for women

By
Protecting our daughters

Protecting our daughters

By

Comments

Trending