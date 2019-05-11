A Treat For My Mother 4 for NCC tomorrow night

Purple Heart Productions will tomorrow night put on the fourth edition of the show ‘A Treat For My Mother’ at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The NCC stage will come alive with fashion, drama and live performances by local artistes.

Prominent actress Simone Dowding is the producer of the show. And that is the only role she plays. “People always ask me why I’m not doing drama in the production when I’m an actress, and I would say that I do not want to mirror the former producer of the previous Mother’s Day Shows,” Simone said…..