How Rihanna is globalizing her Fenty brand

Everything in life seems impossible until it gets done and unreachable until you can actually touch it. Of course, certain privileges and connections play a pivotal role in it happening for some and that could sometimes blind our ability to see things as being possible.

However, the more I experience life, the more I realize that growing to reach one particular target and expecting to be happy and satisfied with just that is hardly the meaning of a well-lived life. True satisfaction comes when it goes beyond you and it is only when you look at it in this way that the impossible seems possible.

I recently learnt of a new deal between singer, actress and entrepreneur Rihanna and luxury goods company LVMH. The deal “centred on Rihanna, developed by her, and taking shape with her vision in terms of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand,” according to the report, will be Paris based. It is also the first time the luxury conglomerate – the stable for Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Sephora and Givenchy among others – has launched a fashion brand from scratch since it set up a couture house for Christian Lacroix in 1987 and not to mention with a pop star…..