Imperial House launches teen scholarship pageant for girls

Imperial House has launched the Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Pageant, which hopes to make a difference in the lives of Guyanese teen girls by not just promoting all-round improvement but offering the winner a scholarship.

According to a press release from the organisation, “In keeping with the mandate, our vision is as follows – Provide educational assistance in the form of scholarships to young women who have not yet assumed the responsibilities of family life and are interested in a career and educational advancement; Recognize and honour the traits of honesty, good character, talent, poise, intellect, leadership, and good judgement in the young women who enter the competition…” It also seeks to enable the contestants to become role models.

The pageant, slated for September 7, at the National Cultural Centre will award the winner a scholarship that includes tuition, materials and examination fees towards her academic pursuits…..