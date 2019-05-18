Three mother and daughter pairs win in ‘Supa Power of Love’ pageant

The 28th annual Mother and Daughter Pageant, which was held last Saturday, saw three pairs of mothers and daughters crowned in Junior, Middle and Senior categories.

The evening at the National Cultural Centre, hosted by Supa Stylistics under the theme ‘The Supa Power of Love’ kicked off with a red-carpet affair in the lobby, leading patrons into the auditorium.

Competing in the Junior Category of the pageant, which was sponsored by Igloo Ice Cream, were Karen McAllister and Hamakayia, Amanda Monro and Emma, Yulisa Douglas and Gabrielle, Tramayne Britton and Unique, Patricia Herbert and Tahara, Lashaunna Singh and Zakiyah, Jenel Cox-Greaves and Trinity and Abeeka Archer and Coreeka. In this category, the mothers and their daughters had to display outfits that were appropriate for them both to attend a specific event…..