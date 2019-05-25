The Scene

‘Nothing to Laugh About’ enters 12th year

– gives kudos to backstage staff

Rawle Griffith

“Nothing to Laugh About” is about to put its 12th edition on stage and while it promises to have fans “laughing their heads off” the production also wants to give kudos to the men and women who operate backstage to make the production a success.

“The stage crew is the heart of any production. ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ could never flow without these vital men and women. While the actors and actresses are performing on stage, there is a whole other world unfolding just footsteps away,” the production said in a release.

The production is a sequence of different skits and as such, it was explained, it makes it a lot more stressful to stage manage a production of this nature as almost every skit requires a different set. But the production said it is privileged to have veteran actress and stage manager Sonia Yarde as its stage manager and Alana Craigen as props manager. These two, the release said, lead a crew of persons who are responsible for everything from props to set design…..

