Princess pageant auditions set for today

The Guyana Princess Pageant will hold auditions today at the Theatre Guild Playhouse for interested pre-teen girls.

Applicants are required to be between the ages of eight and 12 years old and must have a talent.

Following the auditions, the selected girls will be presented to the public at the launching of the pageant, which will include a charity fashion show in the Theatre Guild’s Eucalyptus Garden.

The show will feature collections from local designers, some of which are expected to be modelled by children. The event itself will be a day catered towards family fun and will have several fun activities for the children in attendance…..