Winning Mother and Daughter pageant brought Alicia and Aleria Deeges closer than ever

“All the hard work we put in has paid off,” an elated Aleria Deeges said. Sixteen-year-old Aleria and her mother, Alicia, bested six other mother and daughter pairs in the senior category of the Supa Stylistic Mother and Daughter Pageant two Saturday nights ago at the National Cultural Centre.

Alicia and Aleria had always been fascinated with pageantry and over the years, whenever any of the renowned international pageants were aired on television, the two made it a date to watch them together. They were most captivated by the evening gowns in these pageants as they share a love of elegance.

However, aside from Aleria participating in a pageant at a school fair back when she was attending F E Pollard, the two never paid much mind to actual pageantry because of their busy schedules, though Alicia had always thought that someday when Aleria was old enough they would participate in the Mother and Daughter pageant. Then last year, their cousins Germaine and Kia Jacques walked away with the crowns in the senior category of the pageant and Alicia began actively considering the idea. Germaine encouraged them to get involved…..