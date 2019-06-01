Josie and the Flames to debut at MovieTowne tonight

Guyanese artiste and band member of Feed the Flames, Josie Mitchell will be the face of the band in new spin-off side project called Josie and The Flames set to debut in a live performance tonight at MovieTowne.

The band is excited about this new venture, being touted as dynamic rollercoaster of a musical journey. The project is said to be refreshing and original and is expected to take Guyana by storm.

Josie, a Lindener, is known for her angelic voice which combined with the band’s gritty rock n’ roll, should prove to be quite a treat…..