Josie and the Flames to debut at MovieTowne tonight

Josie Mitchell

Guyanese artiste and band member of Feed the Flames, Josie Mitchell will be the face of the band in new spin-off side project called Josie and The Flames set to debut in a live performance tonight at MovieTowne.

The band is excited about this new venture, being touted as dynamic rollercoaster of a musical journey. The project is said to be refreshing and original and is expected to take Guyana by storm.

Josie, a Lindener, is known for her angelic voice which combined with the band’s gritty rock n’ roll, should prove to be quite a treat…..

