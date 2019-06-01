Mother and daughter designers team up with detergent company to treat St Ann’s girls

Twenty-six young girls of the St Ann’s Orphanage were on Monday treated to donations by designer Michelle Cole-Wagner and her up-and-coming designer daughter Sapphire Rose, in collaboration with TidyUp Liquid Detergent Company. The children also spent the morning learning to make their own bath soaps.

“We want to spread hope and positivity to the kids at the orphanages, to share with them that they can keep their dreams alive and be what they want to be even in their circumstances,” 11-year-old Sapphire said.

Sapphire began a project called Heart Full of Dreams in hope of inspiring children to follow their dreams. The project will be three years old in September. Since she took up the initiative, she has visited Daniel’s Orphanage in the US where she has been residing since she was three years old. Sapphire began designing almost three years ago and since then has received several honours including the Golden Arrow of Achievement youth award…..