Miss India Guyana 2019 Rashena Hanif is used to defying the odds

Petite Miss India Guyana 2019 Rashena Hanif was once a frail child who was frequently hospitalised, and who as a teenager was often made to feel embarrassed about her body type to the extent that she became depressed, but she was also a fighter as proven by her triumph just minutes into Monday morning on May 27.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. I must say that the responsibility is something that I look forward because I see it as a [platform] I can use to express myself while being a role model for others…,” the 18-year-old said.

“Walking into work on Tuesday, everybody was clapping…,” she enthused about returning to work after winning.

The teen noted that in the run up to the pageant there were a few naysayers. Some thought that her petite frame would be her downfall. Others pointed out that because she was the youngest contestant and the only one with no pageant experience meant she did not have a chance at the crown. While such comments gave her pause, none were enough to make her quit. ….