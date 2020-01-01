Revised voters list posted for scrutiny

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has posted the Revised List of Electors (RLE) to allow for public scrutiny, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported yesterday.

The list can be checked for names at https://www.gecom.org.gy/

According to GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, the posting of the 661, 378 names of eligible voters will be displayed over 21 days.

She said, according to DPI, that the RLE has been posted for public scrutiny and to make corrections to information within the 21-day period. Where changes have to be made, persons should visit registration offices in their respective areas with the “pink slip” from January 4 to inform and update accordingly.

Citizens are urged to check to ensure that transactions done during the 2019 registration exercises are correct.

The final product, the PRO pointed out, will be the Official List of Electors.

Nomination day is scheduled for January 10, 2020. General elections are set for March 2, 2020