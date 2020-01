Even as Guyana readies itself to make the requisite adjustments to its economy to better streamline its engagements with investment-keen external businesses, the country still ranks a disappointing 134th out of 190 surveyed in terms of ease of doing business, the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 says.

On the whole Caribbean economies are among the slowest in the world in terms of effecting meaningful reforms as it relates to doing business in the region, according to the publication.