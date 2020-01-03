Badal roasts Granger over coalition’s plans

Change Guyana Leader Robert Badal has flayed President David Granger over his New Year’s address containing plans for the coalition government if re-elected.

Badal in a statement noted that Granger said that his Coalition’s plan for the next decade is based on four pillars. The Green State, The Digital State, The Petroleum State and the Education Nation.

The President (has) shown us yet again his party’s lack of vision and the obvious contradiction between his plan and his performance over the past four and a half years.