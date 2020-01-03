Remembering some of those who passed in 2019

The year 2019 saw the passing of many notable sons and daughters of Guyana’s soil. Stabroek News reflects on some of their lives and achievements.

January 5 – Odeen Ishmael: The former Ambassador to the United States and Vene-zuela, passed away at his home in Florida, USA. He was 70 years old.

Ishmael retired from active service in 2014 after more than 20 years in the Foreign Service. His last posting was as Ambassador to the State of Kuwait from 2011 to 2014. He was also non-resident Ambassador to the State of Qatar from 2013 to 2014. He was awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour for his work in diplomacy.

In a moving tribute to the eldest of his parents’ 12 children, his brother lauded his influence. “Our parents did everything to encourage us to excel in our education, He was on top of the pyramid and we were expected to follow in his footsteps… who would’ve believed that a country boy from the sleepy village of Chester would become an ambassador for Guyana,” he wrote, adding that “brother Odeen has left a rich legacy which includes the numerous books and articles he authored which will forever serve as research material for students all over the world.

January 14 – Allison Butters-Grant: At just 52 years old, cancer snuffed out the life of Butters-Grant at a time when her seafood business was growing and she had begun implementing many developmental plans. The Director of Global Seafoods had always pressed for equal business opportunities for women and was described by friends and family as always “a ball of positive energy, a light.”

January 19 – Marvin Roberts Phillips: The accomplished sculptor, who spent more than 30 years of his life on Main Street selling and creating his work, died on Decem-ber 29, 2018. His death was not reported by this newspaper in 2018. Phillips, who hailed from Fifth Street, Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, spent his early years selling icicles and ice blocks in Wales prior to taking up sculpting.

Phillips had to struggle to secure a permanent location to market his art after being forced to move from selling on the parapet of Guyana Stores Limited. Phillips and the other sculptors, for a short period, sold in front of the Bank of Guyana until they moved to Main Street where sculptors remain even today selling their pieces. His pieces included fish, singly or in a group; masks; walking sticks; a family, in most cases a mother and a child. His walking sticks were quite sought after.

His work has been featured by the Brazilian Embassy, the African Museum and Castellani House. A few of his pieces are still on display at the National Art Gallery.

January 21 – Ben ter Welle: Former Honorary Consul for Germany and Austria in Guyana, Ben ter Welle passed away on January 20 in his home country of the Nether-lands after a brief illness. He had lived in Guyana for many years. Ter Welle while living in Guyana was the one time President of the Guyana Heritage Society and the recipient of a Cacique Crown of Honour.

January 30 – Horace James: At the time of his passing, this son of the soil served as the Chief Execu-tive Officer of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited. James, who was battling cancer, passed away at his home in Linden. James had also served as Head of the LINMINE Secretariat and CEO of the Linden Electri-city Company. The Minis-try of the Presidency in a release stated, “He functioned as the Head of the Linmine Secretariat for 16 years as well as in numerous managerial positions in the bauxite plant in the capacities of senior engineer of the Bauxite Company. Mr. James had a wealth of knowledge on the history of Linden, and bauxite mining. It was his belief that there are numerous opportunities and scope for further development of the bauxite industry.”

February 4 – Isahak Basir: Former Member of Parliament and stalwart of the PPP of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast passed away. Basir was a friend, comrade and brother to countless PPP and PPP/ Civic supporters. Former President Donald Ramotar said “His work saw him serving in the National Assembly of our land. It was a difficult period in our history. Comrade Basir took his activism to the National Assembly and had several epic confrontations with the PNC and the then Speaker of the Parliament.” He added, “Basir was shot several times in broad daylight on a busy ‘steamer day’ at Adventure on the Essequibo Coast. It was his strength, both physical and political, and his love of life that saw him pulling through from a near death attack. No one was ever charged with the attempted murder. Basir served his party and people with great distinction.” Basir was the recipient of the Cacique’s Crown of Honour.

February 7 – Ron Savory: a son of the soil, who spent most of his life in St. Lucia passed away. Savory, who was 85, had lived outside of Guyana for the past few decades. In March 2010, Stabroek News had reported that Castellani House had held an exhibition of Savory’s recent works, titled ‘Evocations on Carib-bean Literature Revisited’. ‘The Canje,’ Edgar Mittel-holzer 2010, from Savory’s Evocations collection, was featured. According to Castellani House, at the time, Savory had been practising art for 50 years and emerged as one of the first artists to paint and interpret Guyana’s interior regions for the wider public, while noting that his interpretations of landscape involved experimentation with materials and methods that made up the response to his subject matter.

February 15 – Inderjeet Beharry: This prominent businessman passed away at 78. Beharry, whose name ‘Indi’ graces the popular curry powder produced by the Beharry Group was the elder son of late business magnate Edward Beharry, who built the Beharry Group into one of the largest business conglomerates in Guyana. In 2016, President Granger conferred on Beharry, the Cacique Crown of Honour, the country’s third highest National Award.

February 20 – Professor Rudy James: This distinguished law professor, who taught in Guyana and in Africa for many decades, passed away at the age of 85 in the US, where he had gone to seek treatment for an illness sometime last year. “He was accomplished as a professor and has contributed dearly to the University of Guyana and the development of our law students. Even up to the time he took ill, he was still advising me…,” Attorney General Basil Williams said as he paid tribute. James had co-authored a book with colleague and friend, Professor Harold Lutchman titled, “Law and the Political Environment in Guyana.”

March 10 – Bernard De Santos: Former Attorney General (AG) of Guyana passed away at a city hospital following a prolonged illness. He was remembered as a heavyweight in the legal profession, who was instrumental in grooming some of today’s most prominent lawyers. De Santos, who was 80, was appointed AG following the historic 1992 general elections and he served in the post until 1997, when he returned to private practice. He was well known for his expertise in criminal trials. The Guyana Bar Association hailed him as one of the leading Senior Counsel in the country and, although experienced and knowledgeable in every field of practice, his specialty was in the field of criminal law, and particularly in jury trials of the most serious offences.

March 13 – Miles Fitzpatrick: Senior Counsel and one of the founding partners of the law firm de Caires, Fitzpatrick and Karran, passed away at the age of 83 after a period of illness. Fitzpatrick was also one of the original directors of Guyana Publications Inc, the publishers of Stabroek News, when it was launched in November of 1986. He was part of the first board of Guyana Publications Inc in November 1986 and remained a Director until 2008.

March 18 – Ahmad Ally Munshi: A prominent business figure in the ancient county who passed away at his residence in New Amsterdam. The owner of A. Ally and Sons who established over five branches of general stores was hailed as a pioneer.

May 10 – Michael Anthony Abraham: This awardee of the Arrow of Achievement (AA), transitioned to the great beyond after several years of battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease. He was 70. The musician and former member of the National Assembly, died peacefully, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws at home, his daughter Michella Abraham-Ali, had reported.

May 10 – Magda Pollard: This well-known women and gender equality activist, passed away at the age of 88 at her home. Her nephew, Andrew Pollard, had confirmed her death to Stabroek News and said that she had been experiencing failing health in recent years.

“My aunt Magda Pollard had a very full life, she was very passionately involved in the things she believed in and wanted to do,” he told this newspaper, pointing out that many would remember her for giving “wholeheartedly of herself.” In 1980, she was offered the newly created position of Women’s Officer in charge of the Desk for Women’s Affairs at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown. She served in that position until her retirement. In this capacity, according to her nephew, she was very prominent in promoting women’s affairs and issues throughout the CARICOM region. She served with distinction, resulting in her receiving several awards from CARICOM and the wider community. With her qualifications in nutrition and health science, which she studied for at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and graduated from in the early 1960s she was offered a position as principal of the then just founded Carnegie School of Home Economics. Her nephew said she saw the appointment as another opportunity to provide young women in Guyana with skills that would make then independent and self-sustaining and allow them to be earners and producers in their own rights, for themselves and their families. Over the years she has received the CARICOM Triennial Award, the CARIFESTA Award for Women, two national awards – the Cacique Crown of Honour and the Golden Arrowhead of Achievement – as well as the special award of the Caribbean Association of Home Economists, of which she was a founding member.

May 13 – Devika Tinsarran: At just 32 years old, this advocate in the fight against breast cancer and a motivational speaker lost her battle with cancer three years after being diagnosed. She had encouraged women to get screened early, telling them that she had ignored a lump she felt on her breast one year before she was finally diagnosed.

June 2 – Andaiye: A revolutionary rights acti-vist passed away at the age of 77. Co-founder of Red Thread Guyana and former executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Andaiye, AA, had been remembered as a revolutionary, who fought hard to protect the rights of citizens and particularly women and children. She was a woman who wore many hats during her lifetime, including that of a writer, educator, activist and politician. Andaiye during her life was an executive member of the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA) and a founder of the Guyana Cancer Society and the Cancer Survivors Action Group. She also worked with the Women and Development Unit of the University of the West Indies (WAND) from 1987 to 1992, and from 1987 to 1996 with CARICOM. In 1997, she was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

June 6 – Edith Cecily Chan-A-Sue nee Pierre: The mother of First Lady, Sandra Granger passed away at 94 at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.

June 7 – Charles Alexander Thom: Hailed as a hero as he was laid to rest on June 7th. According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the well-known community leader from Kwakwani had a farewell ceremony in his community and was hailed as a noteworthy contributor to the development of Kwakwani and one who touched the lives of many. The release said that his contributions towards the community and Region Ten were also recognised by the party and association he founded – Kwakwani United for Progress and the Upper Berbice Forest & Agricultural Producers Association.

June 10 – Alston Amin ‘Kim’ Kissoon: A prominent businessman and former parliamentarian who was described as a patriot. “He loved cricket, Guyana, forestry, political commentary, economics, good company and a good joke,” his son Dax told this newspaper. Kissoon is credited with starting Guyana’s first plywood manufacturing company and being instrumental in Barama Com-pany Limited’s investment in Guyana. During his life, he served as chairperson of the Guyana Cooperative Agriculture and Industrial Development Bank (GAIBANK) and the Linden Mining Enterprise (LINMINE). He was also a founding member and chairman of the Guyana Manufacturers Association, now the GMSA, and also served as the president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association. Kissoon was lifetime adviser to the Guyana Forestry Commission and the Forest Products Association and also served as a member of the National Assembly for the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic government in the seventh and eight Parliaments. According to the President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Clinton Williams, his death represented a massive loss for forestry sector. At the time of his death, he was still active in the forestry sector with Kurunduni Logging and Investment Corporation, among other ventures.

July 2 – Bob Collymore: The CEO of Kenya’s Safaricom who was born in British Guyana, passed away in the East African country he called home. Affec-tionately referred to as ‘Bob’ by employees, customers and news anchors, the 61-year-old’s affable manner and staunch defence of his company in the face of internal corruption and external criticism from regulators made him a colourful character in corporate Kenya’s forest of dark suits. “You’ve all experienced Bob, his largeness, his enthusiasm, his greatness, his affinity with people and I think that’s what has driven this company and what Bob has done for this company,” Michael Joseph, his predecessor as CEO and a member of the board, had said following his passing. Collymore was known to visit the poorest villages in the country to find out firsthand how his company could help residents to access technology.

August 18 – Conrad Gorinsky: Environmentalist, who was born in Parubaru, near the Kuyuwini River, in British Guiana on March 7, 1936, died of pneumonia after being treated for nasal cancer. He was 83. Described as a world authority on the medicinal properties of tropical plants he is best remembered for his attempts to create a “pharmacopoeia” of jungle compounds through the patenting of naturally occurring medicinal substances as well as a co-founder of the charity Survival International, which campaigns for the land rights of indigenous peoples in the Amazon. “The forests are like a big library and the people of the forest are librarians,” a published obituary in The Times newspaper quotes Gorinsky as habitually saying.

August 24 – Peter Lauchmonen Kempadoo: This celebrated Guyanese writer died at his home in London, England, at the age of 92. His daughter Oonya, who is a novelist currently based in Canada, had revealed that her father was suffering from heart problems and that on the date mentioned, “It just gave out.” Despite that, she said, he was always talking about Guyana. “He loved talking about Guyana and multiculturalism, whenever he could manage it,” Oonya told Stabroek News during an interview via email. Peter also inspired many Guyanese writers, including Oonya, who said the Kempadoos had a habit of “Family-reading.” “Hearing him typing away in the night, even though it was no longer fiction he was writing, encouraged me to write and keep writing,” the novelist added. She also mentioned that because she was surrounded by books when she was growing up, which was her father’s doing, it made her appreciate literature, and even more so, Caribbean literature.

August 29 – Johnny Braff: Famous Guyanese singer, known for his songs “It Burns Inside” and “I Don’t Care” passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was 82 years old.

Braff had lived the last three months of his life at the Palms Geriatric Home and was previously at the Night Shelter. Many Guyanese had taken to social media to show love, appreciation and extend their condolences to the family. The man who would have recorded a number of hits in the 1960s left Guyana in the 1970s and would have received a number of honours throughout his long career. He was also awarded the Medal of Service.

September 20 – Bryan ‘Straighty’ Nobrega: Popular Guyanese dancer teacher and entertainer lost his battle with cancer. He was 57.

“It is with broken hearts that we share with you that Bryan ‘Straighty’ Nobrega passed away yesterday [Friday] morning after a very long and hard fight with cancer. Bryan is the youngest of six, Patricia, Anthony, Margaret, Charles, and Dawn. He leaves behind his beautiful daughter Breanna, his siblings, his many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace, my brother. Love always,” his brother Charles had posted on his Facebook page. He told Stabroek News of Nobegra’s patriotism and how he refused to leave his homeland at a time when many grabbed the opportunity to go to Canada and the United States. “There is so much we would love to say about Bryan, most importantly, that he loved his Guyana so much that when given the opportunity to migrate, he decided that here was where he belonged,” he said.

“Bryan loved entertaining people from a young age. He taught many a young Guyanese to dance and roller skate. He went on to design and create leather crafts and shoes, all the while staying true to his love of dancing and even a bit of karaoke. Bryan was an entrepreneur and later became an activist for cleaning up the seawalls. He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends near and far,” Charles added. Many persons paid tribute to Nobrega by posting pictures of their teacher and one-time dance partner on social media.

September 23 – Hugh Denbow: Former Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Board, had his life snuffed out after he was attacked in his North Sophia home following a suspected home invasion. Denbow, a 63-year-old engineer had been found in an unconscious state the day before he succumbed. He was at the time employed with Orinduik Development Inc.

October 10 – Cyril Belgrave: The People’s Progressive Party (PPP)’s former long term member and executive member, passed away at his home in New York, USA. It was the party that had announced his death as they hailed the contributions he made. “The PPP expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Cyril Belgrave and the members of the PPP family who knew and loved this friendly and humble leader”, the party said, adding that he was a loyal member and leader of the Party dating back to the 1950s.

“Brave and disciplined, he remained loyal to the People’s Progressive Party throughout his more than six decades of membership right up to his passing. Ill health led him to live overseas but his heart remained always in Guyana and up to his passing he was anxious to be kept abreast as to what was happening and when elections would be held next year”, it added. It was also noted that Belgrave helped fight for Guyana’s independence as well as the restoration of democracy, in 1992. Belgrave was conferred with the Cacique Crown of Honour by President Dr. Cheddi Jagan, in recognition of his bravery and commitment to the people of Guyana.

November 7 – Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman: This veteran doctor passed away at a private city hospital, even as he was preparing to leave the country for Trinidad and Tobago for further medical treatment. He was 72 years old. In 2016, Hanoman was appointed Chairman of the GPHC Board and had promised that patients would receive improved care and services and better attitudes from the staff, while expressing hope for cooperation among members.

November 16 – Ian Chang C.C.H., S.C: Served as the Chief Justice from 2006 until his retirement in 2016. He died at a city hospital. He was hailed as a true son of the soil who served with distinction in the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions for over 20 years. Justice Chang served his profession and fellow Guyanese with great honour and integrity. His was a life of service to the nation. He was respected for his phenomenal legal intellect and was a fountain of legal knowledge which he readily shared. Justice Chang’s death will undoubtedly leave a void in the justice system and with colleagues within the legal fraternity whose lives he impacted.

December 3 – Winslow Arthur Davidson: Former principal of Guyana School of Agriculture passed away at the age of 91. His death was made known through an announcement in the daily newspapers. The Essequibo Coast son was laid to rest at La Belle Alliance Cemetery.

December 19 – Basil Butcher: The legendary former West Indian cricketer passed away after a prolonged period of illness in Florida. He was 86.

Hundreds of fans extended condolences to his family as they learnt of his passing via social media.

The right-handed middle order batsman was born in Port Mourant. Butcher fought his way to Test level at a time when so many had been knocking at the door of West Indies cricket and failing. He had made his mark in the County games when Berbice matched strength with Essequibo and Demerara, Stabroek News reported.

Butcher played for the West Indies during the tour of India and Pakistan when he chalked up his first Test hundred and featured in a 200-run partnership with fellow Guyanese star batsman Rohan Kanhai.

After playing in two fine series against the Australian team which was led by Richie Benaud, he was considered the most difficult of all West Indians to get out. While Butcher was born on the Corentyne he lived for many years in Linden where he coached young cricketers.

Butcher was also a part of the group of persons who organised and planned the first Republic Day celebrations.

December 23 – Fazil Rayman

Former Chairman of Region Three and contractor Fazeel Rayman, 84, who survived a fire that destroyed his house and several businesses at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, three months ago, passed away on December 23rd.

After the fire, Rayman was taken to the Demerara Paradise Inc., a retirement home at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, where he died.

His eldest son, Abdool Safdar Rayman, told Stabroek News that at time, his father was diabetic and was also suffering from dementia. In the prime of his life, he was the “first regional chairman when the region system was formed.”

Safdar also recalled that the elder Rayman was a pioneer in the construction industry, pointing out that three of his “major landmarks are still standing.”

Two of the projects, the sea wall at Uitvlugt, built in 1971-72 and a 10-door sluice in Essequibo, were done under the company, Torrington and Rayman.

Safdar said that his father subsequently formed the Rayman Brothers Inc., and undertook the other major project; the Den Amstel Water treatment plant. Safdar and his brothers, Mirza and the late Feisal were part of that company.

Rayman was also an active rice and cane farmer and had formed the National Cane Farming Committee.