More Trinidadians to be ordered to explain their wealth under new law

(Trinidad Express) A number of explain-your-wealth orders are being prepared as a result of information gathered during the recently conducted currency changeover, as well as through the enhanced monitoring by the Board of Inland Revenue and Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), a source said yesterday.

The $100 dollar changeover ended on December 31, 2019.

The source said it is likely that Longdenville pastor Vinworth An­thony Dayal, of the Third Exodus Assembly Church, would be among those persons who would receive an explain-your-wealth order.



The FIB seized $28,046,500 from Dayal under the Proceeds of Crime Act on Old Year’s Day after getting a detention order from a magistrate moments before midnight to detain the money, on December 31.

“If you are being investigated for a speci­fied offence—that is any offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act—you can be called upon to explain your wealth.

“And under the explain-your-wealth order, if you can’t explain your wealth, if you cannot provide a plausible explanation, you lose it. Under the law, it is subject to forfeiture,” the source said.

The source pointed out the case of the pastor feeds into a number of laws such as the Non-Profit Organisations (NPO) Act (which became law in April 2019), which requires chur­ches and other NPOs to incorporate themselves.

It also requi­res any organisation that receives over $10 million of gross annual income:



1. To have its financial records audited and reported on by a qualified auditor

2. To be registered with the FIU

3. Has to account for what it is doing with people’s money.