Phillips chosen as PPP/C PM candidate

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief-of-Staff Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips has been selected as the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for the March 2nd general and regional elections.

The party announced last evening that Phillips had been “unanimously endorsed” at a PPP Central Committee meeting yesterday afternoon at Freedom House, hours after former parliamentarian Juan Edghill withdrew himself from consideration for the post.

Apart from Edghill, University of Guyana lecturer Hugh Todd was also a prospective candidate to be the running mate of PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali. With Ali not gaining overwhelming support within the party, analysts have said that the PPP would be aiming to ensure the broadest national acceptance possible of its number two candidate.