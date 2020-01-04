Courtney Noel set to drop ‘You Know You’re A Guyanese’ for Mash

Courtney Noel is set to drop a Mashramani Soca single, “You Know You’re A Guyanese”, any day now, in the run up to the celebration of Guyana’s 50th republic anniversary next month.

The singer/songwriter will be also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit song, “Arrowhead” this year. During a recent visit to Guyana, Courtney, in a sit down with The Scene, spoke of his agenda for this year as well as some of his concerns as regards his music and music in Guyana in this new oil era.

“You Know You’re A Guyanese” is a nostalgic look at things that are specifically Guyanese including common expressions used here. Some of these include: