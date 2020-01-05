2019 was second biggest production year for rice -GRDB

The rice sector produced 1,049,874 metric tonnes (mt) of paddy in 2019, marking the second highest annual production to date, according to the Guyana Rice Development’s Board (GRDB).

In a press release, which was published on the Department of Public Information (DPI) website, it was noted that the production was just 8,254 tonnes short of the 2015 record production.

Overall, a total of 16,528,024 bags of paddy (a rice equivalent of 682,418 mt) was produced and 178,628 hectares were sown, thereby equating to 93 bags of rice per hectare (38 bags of rice per acre).