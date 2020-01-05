Gov’t failed to account for over $800M spent in 2018 -AG report

Government has failed to account for over $800 million spent in 2018, according to the Auditor General’s report.

The 2018 report, which was presented to Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland on September 30th last year, was not laid in the Assembly prior to its dissolution last month. However, a copy has been seen by Sunday Stabroek.

In the report, Auditor General Deodat Sharma said that 582 un-presented Payment Vouchers totalling $811.757 million resulted in a limitation in the scope of audits conducted.