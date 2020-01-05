Trinidad: Senior cop promoted then sent on leave

(Trinidad Guardian) The former head of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Totaram Dookie, who was recently promoted to the rank Assistant Commissioner of Police, was sent on leave just over a week ago. This has been confirmed by the TTPS hierarchy.
Dookie, who rose through the ranks as head of the Fraud Squad then the Professional Standards Bureau, was promoted during the recent restructuring of TTPS ranks and was put in charge of all of south and central operations. However, weeks later—around December 28—he was sent on several months’ leave.
Dookie hasn’t responded to questions on the matter but sources close to him said he had been sent on leave which he had accumulated, approximately six months, and is expected back at work around June. No reason was given for sending him on leave, officials said.
He is one of several police officers who were recently sent on leave since they have “a lot of leave inside” accumulated, which they had to take.
Dookie has investigated various high profile fraud cases and was the squad’s expert spokesman over the last few years on the rising incidence of debit card skimming, unauthorised ABM card use, huge surges in phishing, real estate fraud, money laundering and various type of cybercrimes.
It was Dookie who detected, since 2014, a significant increase in the amount of counterfeit currency circulating in the local banking system and in 2016 had been credited for major successes by the Fraud Square.
He was at the helm of the 2016 arrests of four senior officials of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and a contractor for allegedly conspiring to defraud the state in the awarding of state contracts. He also led investigations into rape and sexual misconduct and alleged misbehaviour by police officers, as well as the case of a man accused of threatening the Prime Minister’s family in 2017.
His most recent high profile case was when former PNM Minister Marlene McDonald was charged last August along with her common-law partner Michael Carew, Victor Mc Eachrane, Wayne Anthony and Edgar Zephrine for alleged corruption
Dookie was appointed head of the PSB last year and had been in that post for a short time when McDonald and the four others were arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the Government, money laundering and alleged corruption.
Yesterday sources Guardian Media any matters which Dookie was handling will be passed to other officers to carry on and his leave wouldn’t affect any issues. Same applies to other officers on leave.
Police officials said a major investigation has been launched concerning an affidavit by late Cocorite resident Cecil Skeete who in November accused Police Commissioner Gary Griffith of abusing him at a police station. Griffith denied this and Skeete, in an affidavit later denied a newspaper report on the incident.
Skeete was killed on December 29. In his affidavit, he claimed that certain police officers and members of the media were on a “committee” trying to undermine Griffith and bring him down. Two senior police officials are heading investigations into the affidavit and are looking into allegations that a senior officer had orchestrated the alleged “committee”.
The probe encompasses some officers of the Western Division as well as some PSB officers.
Police are looking at possible persons of interest who can assist in the investigation.