Campbelltown revisited

Ninety-seven-year-old Cecil Thomas was the first toshao of Campbelltown, which is the closest village to Mahdia, in Region Eight, at just a five-minute walk away.

Thomas was appointed in 1969, when the community of just two families and one man was renamed. It was previously known as “Bucktown.”

The community is out of the hustle and bustle of the town, yet close enough to have access to its hospital, supermarkets, police station, airstrip and restaurants. Thomas, who was originally from Wakapau in the Pomeroon River, settled in Campbelltown in 1969 as he found that it had better access to basic amenities.