Some of you have decided that sometime in 2020 you will start taking control of your health and fitness by eating right and incorporating exercises into your regimen.

While you should know that now is the best time to begin focusing on fitness, the fact that you made the decision is worth a bit of respect and praise.

So, if your 2020 resolution is to get fit, then make sure you follow these five tips so you will know what you should do to give yourself the best chances of succeeding.