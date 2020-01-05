Sweet Veins of Greed

By Ryhaan Shah

Sweet veins of sugar run deep within our skin

Whipped and seared with striations of blood

And salt-filled wounds, an indelible record

Written on our backs

A dark ink that runs through time

Straight from our fore-parents’ pain

History is not a past tense but a well-remembered thing

Of toil and terror that bleeds into the present hours

And addresses our soul with stories of monied greed

That dripped from light, sugar-sweetened skins

Those that clamped the chains, those that cracked the whips

To brutish laughter and are risen yet again

To entrap with new stories of gluttony and greed

Wearing their thin disguise, wearing their blackened sheen

That drills down through layers and layers of time

To claim sweet veins of oil that rest unworried in the core beneath

And we who once were hurt and who once felt the pain

Have learned to profit from the loss

And to profit from the gain

And the massa-day avarice we once condemned and blamed

We see in the mirror now garbed in full length

And caught in full embrace of the very greed

Of the very sweetened deals

Now that we have signed our name

Here on this dotted line that pushes past the past

That pushes past the pain

To reveal the grins, the skin-teeth open mouths

Of the shiny, oil-slickened beings

That we have become