Miners warned about prohibited Rupununi areas

Miners have been warned about mining in prohibited areas in the Rupununi.

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in a notice in the daily newspapers has noted that in accordance with an order issued on July 15th, 2009 by then Prime Minister and Minister of Mines, Samuel Hinds, miners are prohibited from activities in various Rupununi rivers and tributaries.

The rivers are: the Rupununi River located on the left bank of the Essequibo River approximately 66.5 miles above a point opposite Kurupukari. The Rewa River located on the right bank of the Rupununi River approximately 22 miles upstream from its confluence with the Essequibo River. The Kwitaro River located on the left bank of the Rewa River, right bank of the Rupununi River. Upstream of the Essequibo River, commencing from the confluence of the Rupununi and Essequibo Rivers and extending to its source.

“Any miner found in breach will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law”, the notice said.