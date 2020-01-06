Man murdered in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) The man who was shot and killed in Eden Lodge on Saturday night has been identified as David Bedford.

The 44-year-old of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael, was among a group of men liming in a poorly lit alley between Blocks 1 and 2, Nursery Close, when two armed men came into the area around 8:20 p.m. and shots rang out.

People fled, but on return, saw Bedford lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was the first murder for 2020. There were 49 recorded in 2019.