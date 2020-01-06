Trinidad: Canadian resident, niece and nephew found murdered

(Trinidad Express) The three people found murdered in a house in Arima have been identified.

Dead at Polly Ann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damian Chuniesingh, 39, and their uncle Randy Chuniesingh.

Randy Chuniesingh is a Canadian resident.

The bodies were found at the uncle’s house at Get Well Avenue, off Pinto Road at around 8a.m.

The discovery was made by a visiting relative.

Police are at the scene along with stunned relatives and friends of the dead.

Police say the three victims were tied and their throats slit.

Police have identified a suspect. He is linked to Polly Ann Chuniesingh, who was once married.