Trinidad: Canadian resident, niece and nephew found murdered

(Trinidad Express) The three people found murdered in a house in Arima have been identified.
Dead at Polly Ann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damian Chuniesingh, 39, and their uncle Randy Chuniesingh.
Randy Chuniesingh is a Canadian resident.
The bodies were found at the uncle’s house at Get Well Avenue, off Pinto Road at around 8a.m.
The discovery was made by a visiting relative.
Police are at the scene along with stunned relatives and friends of the dead.
Police say the three victims were tied and their throats slit.
Police have identified a suspect. He is linked to Polly Ann Chuniesingh, who was once married.