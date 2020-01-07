Neighbours rescue Bath Settlement children from burning house 

Residents of Bath Settlement Housing Scheme, West Coast Berbice yesterday morning rescued three children, who were home alone, from their burning house.

According to information gathered, the three minors were present in the house while their parents were a short distance away. After neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house they rushed over and removed the children from the house. The fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the one-storey wooden house.

Meanwhile, yesterday morning just after 10 am a fire erupted at Lot 121 Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice. According to information gathered, a fifteen-year-old girl and her younger brother were home alone when the fire started. Their parents were at work at the time.

Residents quickly formed a bucket brigade and put the fire out before the fire service arrived at the scene.

Stabroek News was told, that the fire which started in the western bedroom destroyed several items in the house and the ceiling in the lower flat.

Fire also completely destroyed a fully furnished house located at Tucberg Park, New Amsterdam, on Sunday.

According to information gathered, it is suspected, that an electrical fan overheated and fell on a nearby combustible item starting the fire.

While the owner of the house resides in Canada, efforts were being made yesterday to locate the caretaker of the house for questioning.