Owen Arthur to be new LIAT Chairman

(Barbados Nation) Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur will be the new chairman of cash-strapped regional airline LIAT.

And the veteran economist and former politician sees the new job as his biggest challenge yet.

When contacted on Sunday night, Arthur confirmed his name had been put up by member governments to head the airline, and that he would be briefed on his appointment when the LIAT board meets in Barbados.

“The board will meet this week and it should be ratified then. There is a process in which a board ratifies its chairman and that’s where we are at this time. I believe in collective responsibility so I will speak in detail later about my plans,” he said.