Digital education project launched in Region 1

Over 5,000 primary school students across Guyana are set to benefit from the launch of a digital education project.

According to a Ministry of Education (MoE) release yesterday, the agreement which was signed on May 24, 2019, in Washington D.C, USA, will allow students to benefit from the use of technologies and well as incorporate innovative methodologies in classrooms at the primary level. In the long term, it is expected that the students will have access to digital content and interactive materials for improving their learning experiences.

ProFuturo is an education programme launched in 2016 by Telefónica Foundation and “La Caixa” Foundation, with a mission to narrow the education gap in the world by providing quality digital education for children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.