A Corriverton Market labourer was yesterday charged with murdering Lochan Persaud Kamaldeo over a sleeping spot on one of the market’s stalls last Friday evening.

Dave Jacobs, 19, appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore, where he was read the charge that on January 3, he murdered Kamaldeo also known as “Tyron”, 43.

He was remanded to prison and will return to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on February, 20.