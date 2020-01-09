Man guilty of four counts of child rape says sentence too severe

Currently serving a 25-year sentence for raping a child on four different occasions, Jegede Hodge has filed an appeal, contending that his sentence was “unfair, too severe and excessive.”

In his appeal before the appellate court, the convicted rapist argues that the attorney who represented him at trial, failed to adequately mitigate the sentence imposed upon him.

In the grounds he lists for his appeal, Hodge, through his current lawyer says that the sentence is excessive in all the circumstances of his case.